CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton has opened one of its public buildings to help residents who do not have power.

According to city leaders, there are about 2,200 Clintonians without power from Friday morning’s storm. Due to the high temperatures, the city will open Fire State #2, located at 911 Old Vicksburg Road, at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 18.

The fire station will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day until the issue has been resolved. Neighbors must bring their own food and water.