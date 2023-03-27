CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Strong winds and hail caused damage across parts of the Jackson-metro area on Sunday, March 26.

In Clinton, the awning at at the Sonic on East Northside Drive was ripped away from the building when strong winds moved through the area.

Crews began to pick up debris on Sunday. Management said the building did not receive any structural damage, but the restaurant closed for the night in order to make repairs.

Management said the restaurant plans to reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, March 27.

There were several downed trees and power lines throughout the city.