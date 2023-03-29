JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Communities across Mississippi are coming together to get supplies and donations to tornado victims in the state.

Miskelly Furniture in Pearl will take donations through Thursday. Management said the destruction in Rolling Fork hits close to home.

“We have family here at the store. Some of our delivery drivers, some of our sales team members grew up in Rolling Fork. And so anyways, have their directly impacted their families,” said Elizabeth Anne Howell, VP Design and Culture at Miskelly Funiture.

Pearson Baptist Church in Pearl has delivered a trailer of supplies, such as clothing, food, and cleaning supplies to some of the hardest hit areas.

“I know this is a little bit of stuff, but, you know, it’s nowhere near what they need. But I think the biggest need is going to be later on, when is when they’re ready to rebuild,” stated Pastor Calvin Williams.

The City of Gluckstadt and Gluckstadt Police Department donated four trailers full of items Wednesday morning.

“It really hits home with us. And that’s why as soon as it happened, we knew from day one we were ready to go. We wanted to help,” expressed Barry Hale, Assistant Police Chief at Gluckstadt Police Department.

Donations can still be dropped off at Gluckstadt City Hall until Friday.