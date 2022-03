COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Copiah County business was damaged by severe weather on Tuesday, March 22.

Wilson’s Meat House has been a staple in the community since 1972. The roof of the business was damaged during the storm on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be some trying times, but the good Lord is going to look after us. He’s going to take care of us, and we give him all the glory,” said Jackson Wilson, the president of the business.

The cleanup process is already underway.