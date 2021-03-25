CPSC warns customers of risk of carbon monoxide after storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned consumers in the path of severe weather on Thursday to protect themselves against CO poisoning and fires.

Officials said consumers need to be careful if power is knocked out. If they use a portable generator or other devices for sources of power and heat, there is an increased risk of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and fire.

CPSC released the following safety tips for before and after the storm:

PORTABLE GENERATORS:

Check that your generator has had proper maintenance, and read and follow the labels, instructions and warnings on the generator and in the owner’s manual.

Operate portable generators OUTSIDE ONLY, at least 20 feet away from the house; and direct the generator’s exhaust away from the home and any other buildings that someone could enter. CPSC estimates there were 78 deaths on average each year between 2015 and 2017 from CO poisoning caused by portable generators.

NEVER operate a portable generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace, shed or on the porch. Opening doors or windows will not provide enough ventilation to prevent the buildup of lethal levels of CO.

CO poisoning from portable generators can happen so quickly that exposed persons may become unconscious before recognizing the symptoms of nausea, dizziness or weakness.

SMOKE AND CO ALARMS:

Press the test button to make sure CO and smoke alarms in your home are working properly, and replace batteries, if needed.

· Install battery-operated CO alarms or CO alarms with battery backup in your home, outside separate sleeping areas and on each floor of your home.

· Place smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside each bedroom and outside sleeping areas.

· Never ignore carbon monoxide and smoke alarms when they sound. Get outside immediately. Then call 911. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that more than 400 people die each year in the U.S. from CO poisoning.

CHARCOAL DANGER:

· Never use charcoal indoors. Burning charcoal in an enclosed space can produce lethal levels of carbon monoxide. Do not cook on a charcoal grill in a garage, even with the door open.

CANDLES:

· If possible, use flashlights instead of burning candles. If you must use candles, do not burn them on or near anything that can catch fire. Never leave burning candles unattended. Extinguish candles when you leave the room and before sleeping.