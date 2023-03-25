ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews have been working tirelessly throughout the day examining the damage in the Mississippi Delta.

The town of Rolling Fork and Silver City are organizing and salvaging what they can after a powerful storm devastated everything in its path.

In Silver City, three people were confirmed as dead and multiple injuries were sustained as the town of just 315 people works to rebuild.

According to neighbors, the storm lasted over an hour with high winds blowing out windows and sending debris miles away.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has been on the scene throughout the day conducting search and rescue efforts through neighborhoods.

According to Humphreys County authorities, no one has been reported missing.

Governor Tate Reeves visited Rolling Fork with state officials pledging to give the residents the relief they so desperately need and urging residents to donate.

“This is all hands on deck, and we know we’ve got a lot of work to do and a lot of work before us. When we come together as a team, we can make it happen. That’s what’s going to happen here. The coordination is extremely important. That’s why the emergency declaration has already been signed this morning. I’ve already signed it. We’re going to send it up to the feds and ask for an expedited approval. I’m confident that the administration will agree to that. We’ve had

great conversations this morning,” said Reeves.

“We want you to come and donate. They probably lost clothes. They need food. They need water. All those bare minimum things that you need to run your house,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

Water, clothing and food donations are greatly needed and can be dropped off at the Mississippi Fairgrounds in Jackson.

Open shelter locations in affected areas will be at the National Guard Armory in Rolling Fork, the Humphreys County Multipurpose Building in Belzoni and the Old Amory National Guard Building in Amory.