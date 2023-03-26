ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday night’s tornadoes swept across the state, causing mass destruction that left 25 people dead.

The Red Cross is providing food, shelter and clothing for those impacted by the tornadoes. In and around Sharkey County, emergency crews are helping get people the resources they need.

Donations flooded into the National Guard Armory. Organizers and state leaders helped people affected by the disaster.

The National Weather Service has crews on the ground surveying the damage to determine how strong the storms were.

Organizers say they’re providing mental health care and prayer services for groups in need.

Donations are being accepted at the National Guard Armory.