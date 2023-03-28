SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – While debris continues to be removed from in and around Rolling Fork, crews are working to restore power to the town after an EF4 tornado hit the area on Friday, March 24.

Fifteen-thousand people were without power across the state after Friday’s storms.

Entergy Mississippi has restored more than 10,000 outages. The president and CEO of the company said they hope to restore power in the town by Wednesday, March 29.

“You can see the debris. We couldn’t find poles and wires. So as you can see, these are brand new wires and poles coming into these areas. The the next part is, you know, homes have to get electricians and to put meter bases on, whether hands back up to take service, so that could make it go longer until those homes can receive service,” said Haley Fisackerly, president and CEO at Entergy Mississippi.

Fisackerly said customers who need more assistance with power outages can contact Entergy at 1-800-968-8243.