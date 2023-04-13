JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits for eligible low-income Mississippians in certain counties who were affected by the March 24 severe storms and tornadoes.

The benefits were approved for residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola and Sharkey counties.

To be eligible for D-SNAP, a household must either live or work in an identified disaster area, have been affected by the disaster and meet certain D-SNAP eligibility criteria.

Eligible households will receive one month of benefits equal to the maximum monthly amount for a SNAP household of their size that they can use to purchase groceries at SNAP-authorized stores or from some online retailers to meet their temporary food needs as they settle back home following the disaster.

Mississippi will operate D-SNAP in two phases:

Phase One : Montgomery County will accept applications at designated site locations for five consecutive days from April 17 to April 21. Carroll, Humphreys and Sharkey counties will accept applications at designated site locations for five consecutive days from April 18 to April 22.

: Montgomery County will accept applications at designated site locations for five consecutive days from April 17 to April 21. Carroll, Humphreys and Sharkey counties will accept applications at designated site locations for five consecutive days from April 18 to April 22. Phase Two: Monroe and Panola counties will accept applications at designated site locations for five consecutive days from April 26 to April 30.

Although current SNAP households are not eligible for D-SNAP, the USDA has also approved Mississippi to automatically issue supplemental SNAP benefits to current SNAP households in Carroll, Humphreys, Montgomery and Sharkey counties to bring their allotment up to the maximum amount for their household size if they don’t already receive that amount. SNAP households in Monroe and Panola counties may request supplemental benefits from their state SNAP agency.

Call 211 or 1-800-222-6362 for more information about D-SNAP and other available aid.