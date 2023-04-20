PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) provided an update on Thursday as officials and volunteers continue their response to the deadly tornadoes that hit the state on March 24, 2023.

Displaced Students:

Mississippi students displaced due to storms are eligible under federal law (McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act) to immediately enroll in the nearest school district. Parents and guardians do not need to provide birth certificates, vaccination records or other documents. Many displaced families are staying in sheltering provided by the Red Cross. For those families, the nearest school district may be the following:

Canton Public School District (Madison County) 403 E. Lincoln Street Canton, MS 39046 (601) 859-4110

Clinton Public School District (Hinds County) PO Box 300 Clinton, MS 39060 (601) 924-7533

Greenville Public Schools (Washington County) 412 South Main Street Greenville, MS 38701 (662) 334-7000

Itawamba County School District 605 S. Cummings Street Fulton, MS 38843 Phone: (662) 862-2159

Mississippi Achievement School District (Yazoo City and Humphreys County) PO Box 127,1133 Calhoun Avenue Yazoo City, MS 39194 (662) 746-2125

Monroe County School District 1619 Hwy 25 North PO Box 209 Amory, MS 38821 (662) 257-2176

Moss Point School District (Jackson County) 4924 Church Street Moss Point, MS 39563 (228) 475-4558

Tupelo Public School District (Lee County) Tupelo, MS 38802-0557 (662) 841-8850

South Delta School District (Sharkey County) PO Box 219 Rolling Fork, MS 39159 (662) 873-4302

Sunflower County Consolidated School District Hwy 49N,196 MLK Drive Indianola, MS 38751 (662) 887-4919

Vicksburg-Warren School District (Warren County) 1500 Mission 66 Vicksburg, MS 39182 (601) 638-5122

Yazoo County School District Yazoo City, MS 39194 (662) 746-4672

Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District 218 Fairground St. Winona, MS 38967 (662) 283-3731



Disaster SNAP Information:

D-SNAP provides eligible households who do not currently receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits with help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster. Applicants must be 18 years or older and must apply in the county of residence.

County Dates Time Location Carroll 4/18/23 – 4/22/23 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Vaiden Gym

504 Mulberry Street

Vaiden, MS 39176 Humphreys 4/18/23 – 4/22/23 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Humphreys Neighborhood

Facility Building

505 North Hayden Street

Belzoni, MS 39038 Monroe 4/26/23 – 4/30/23 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. West Amory Community Center

713 11th Street

Amory, MS 38821 Montgomery 4/17/23 – 4/21/23 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Winona Community House

113 Sterling Avenue

Winona, MS 38967 Panola 4/26/23 – 4/30/23 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Extension Building

394 Highway 51 South

Batesville, MS 38606 Sharkey 4/18/23 – 4/22/23 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. MS Christian Family Services

394 Pine Street

Rolling Fork, MS 39159

Transportation Services:

Connect Mississippi can offer transportation to displaced survivors across the state.

DELTA RIDES – 877-866-8272

TRANS-CON – 601-960-0719

SMART – 601-445-7568

RIDE THE SMILE – 662-728-2118

EZTAG – 601-650-7498

SOUTHERN CONNECT – 601-682-0701

Houses of Worship Assistance:

Private nonprofit houses of worship (HOW) are eligible for Public Assistance (PA) as facilities that provide a non-critical, essential social service to the general public. HOW and religious nonprofit organizations may be eligible for FEMA’s PA program to cover the cost of emergency protective measures, debris removal, and repairing or replacing facilities damaged during Mississippi’s severe weather on March 24-25, 2023. Applicants can apply using the FEMA Grants Portal.

How to Appeal a FEMA Denial/Determination Letter:

Mississippi survivors of the March storms and tornadoes who applied for assistance from FEMA will receive a letter from FEMA in the mail or via email. The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. It is important to read the letter carefully because it will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds.

If you disagree with FEMA’s decision, or the amount of assistance provided, you can submit an appeal letter and documents supporting your claim, such as a contractor’s estimate for home repairs.

Appeals must be in writing. In a signed and dated letter, explain the reason(s) for the appeal. It should also include:

Applicant’s full name

Disaster number (DR-4697-MS)

Address of the pre-disaster primary residence

Applicant’s current phone number and address

The FEMA application number on all documents

If someone other than an applicant or co-applicant writes the appeal letter, that person must sign it and provide FEMA with a signed statement authorizing the individual to act on behalf of the applicant.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency:

For anyone in a disaster-declared county (Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola, Sharkey) still needing sheltering, call 1-800-RedCross (733-2767).

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers remain open for residents in declared counties to apply for assistance: Carroll County : J.Z. George High School, 900 George St. North Carrollton, MS, 38947 Humphreys County : Humphreys County Library, 105 Hayden Street, Belzoni, MS 39038 Monroe County : Justice Court Building, 1619 Highway 25, Amory, MS 38821 Montgomery County: Montgomery County Coliseum, 200 Recreation Dr., Winona, MS 38967 Panola County : MS State University Extension Center, 245 Eureka St., Suite C, Batesville, MS 38606 Sharkey County : Heritage Manor, 431 West Race Street, Rolling Fork, MS 39159



Center hours are 7:00 am – 7:00 pm Monday – Saturday; 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm Sunday.

Disaster Recovery Centers will be open on Monday, April 24, 2023

DEADLINES:

SNAP Replacement Benefits Deadline: April 24, 2023

SBA Physical Property Loan: May 25, 2023

FEMA Application Deadline: May 25, 2023

IRS Filing Deadline ( STORM VICTIMS ONLY): July 31, 2023

Economic Injury Application: December 26, 2023