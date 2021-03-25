Damage from Thursday’s severe storms in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As severe storms moved through Mississippi on Thursday, March 25, neighbors reported damage from the storms. Most of Central and North Mississippi will be under a Tornado Watch until 8:00 p.m.

Hail was reported in Leake County around 1:00 p.m.

Authorities reported a weather-related death in the southwest part of the state. Ester Jarrell, 62, died when a large tree toppled over onto her mobile home after heavy rain soaked the ground Wednesday night, according to Mattie Powell, Wilkinson County EMA Director.

A woman was killed in Wilkinson County, MS, when a tree fell on a mobile home. (Courtesy: Mattie Powell, Wilkinson County EMA Director)

A woman was killed in Wilkinson County, MS, when a tree fell on a mobile home. (Courtesy: Mattie Powell, Wilkinson County EMA Director)

A woman was killed in Wilkinson County, MS, when a tree fell on a mobile home. (Courtesy: Mattie Powell, Wilkinson County EMA Director)

Golf ball-sized hail reported in Madden. Courtesy: 12 News viewer

The wind from the storms knocked down a tree limb and brought down a power line in Leake County. The incident happened on Highway 487 S. in Madden.

Winds from the severe thunderstorm took down a tree limb which brought down a power line.



This is on Hwy 487 South in Madden.



Leake County Sheriffs and Madden Fire Rescue are clearing thing as quickly and safely as possible. pic.twitter.com/obavpJmPT6 — Scottlin Williams (@scottlinwwx) March 25, 2021

A preliminary reported stated there was wind damage in Hillsboro (Scott County). The storm knocked down trees in the area around 2:45 p.m.

You can download the free WJTV 12 News app to keep up with the latest in news and weather.