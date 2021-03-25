Damage from Thursday’s severe storms in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As severe storms moved through Mississippi on Thursday, March 25, neighbors reported damage from the storms. Most of Central and North Mississippi will be under a Tornado Watch until 8:00 p.m.
Hail was reported in Leake County around 1:00 p.m.
Authorities reported a weather-related death in the southwest part of the state. Ester Jarrell, 62, died when a large tree toppled over onto her mobile home after heavy rain soaked the ground Wednesday night, according to Mattie Powell, Wilkinson County EMA Director.
The wind from the storms knocked down a tree limb and brought down a power line in Leake County. The incident happened on Highway 487 S. in Madden.
A preliminary reported stated there was wind damage in Hillsboro (Scott County). The storm knocked down trees in the area around 2:45 p.m.
