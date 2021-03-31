Damage in Calhoun, Monroe counties from severe weather

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A possible tornado touched down in Calhoun and Monroe counties overnight.
According to WCBI, Calhoun County EMA Director Randy Skinner said Vardaman High School suffered significant damage. The Calhoun County School District said Vardaman Elementary also saw some damage. Both campuses will be closed on Wednesday.
Flooding also forced several streets in Vardaman, Bruce and Big Creek to close.
In Monroe County, the sheriff’s office reported damage in the Hatley-Smithville area. Trees were knocked down and roads were flooded.
There’s no word on any injuries at this time.