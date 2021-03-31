Damage in Calhoun, Monroe counties from severe weather

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A possible tornado touched down in Calhoun and Monroe counties overnight.

According to WCBI, Calhoun County EMA Director Randy Skinner said Vardaman High School suffered significant damage. The Calhoun County School District said Vardaman Elementary also saw some damage. Both campuses will be closed on Wednesday.

Northeast Mississippi is dealing with likely #tornado damage from early Wednesday morning storms. 🌪️ The same storm may have dropped two tornadoes, the first in Calhoun County & a second in Monroe County. @WJTV #MSwx https://t.co/THosQ9Upxp — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) March 31, 2021

Flooding also forced several streets in Vardaman, Bruce and Big Creek to close.

Flash flooding is now ongoing in parts of Northeast Mississippi where there was a tornado overnight. #MSwx https://t.co/cDMF0iZZPp — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) March 31, 2021

In Monroe County, the sheriff’s office reported damage in the Hatley-Smithville area. Trees were knocked down and roads were flooded.

Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.