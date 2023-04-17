PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are reminding Mississippi tornado victims about approaching disaster assistance deadlines.

MEMA officials said the state and the Red Cross are currently helping 533 people with food and lodging in 37 hotels. Anyone in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola and Sharkey counties who needs shelter can call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

Nearly 380,000 cubic yards of debris have been removed since the storms.

Visit the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) in person at the Disaster Recovery Centers in Carroll, Humphreys, Montgomery and Sharkey counties if you’re out of work due to the March 24 tornadoes. You may be eligible for Unemployment Insurance Assistance.

The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) will be at the Justice Court Building at 1619 Highway 25 in Amory from Tuesday, April 18 through Thursday, April 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to assist storm survivors with insurance questions, understanding their policies and more.

MEMA officials said there are five weeks left to apply for FEMA assistance. The deadline is May 25. FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are open in the following locations:

Carroll County : J.Z. George High School, 900 George St. North Carrollton, MS, 38947

: J.Z. George High School, 900 George St. North Carrollton, MS, 38947 Humphreys County : Humphreys County Library, 105 Hayden Street, Belzoni, MS 39038

: Humphreys County Library, 105 Hayden Street, Belzoni, MS 39038 Monroe County : Justice Court Building, 1619 Highway 25, Amory, MS 38821

: Justice Court Building, 1619 Highway 25, Amory, MS 38821 Montgomery County: Montgomery County Coliseum, 200 Recreation Dr., Winona, MS 38967

Montgomery County Coliseum, 200 Recreation Dr., Winona, MS 38967 Panola County : MS State University Extension Center, 245 Eureka St., Suite C, Batesville, MS 38606

: MS State University Extension Center, 245 Eureka St., Suite C, Batesville, MS 38606 Sharkey County: Heritage Manor, 431 West Race Street, Rolling Fork, MS 39159

Center hours are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Storm victims are reminded of the following deadlines:

SNAP Replacement Benefits Deadline : April 24, 2023

: April 24, 2023 Capital Disaster Loan : May 1, 2023

: May 1, 2023 SBA Physical Property Loan : May 25, 2023

: May 25, 2023 FEMA Application Deadline : May 25, 2023

: May 25, 2023 IRS Filing Deadline (storm victims only): July 31, 2023