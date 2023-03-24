ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – The town of Rolling Fork was hit by a possible tornado on Friday, March 24.

According to Mayor Eldridge Walker, a lot of homes, including his own, were damaged by the severe weather. He said people were trapped in their homes, and crews were working to get them out.

“There’s devastation all around us,” Walker stated.

The mayor said there have been a lot of injuries in the town.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., told WJTV 12 News that the River City would send resources to help Rolling Fork.

Malary White with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said the state has deployed search and rescue assets to Humphreys and Sharkey counties. The crews could also be deployed to other areas that could be affected.

MEMA will be on the grown on Saturday, March 25 to assess the damage.

Thousands of Mississippians were without power Friday night due to the storms.

Leaders from Mississippi released statements about the storm damage.

“A tornado has hit Sharkey County, Mississippi. Likely damage in and around Anguilla and Rolling Fork. No official damage reports as of 9pm. MEMA is coordinating State SAR response at this time. If you need assistance please dial 911!” stated Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

“Praying for everyone in Rolling Fork and Silver City as we begin to uncover just how much damage was done. Everyone please keep up to date with local warnings as severe weather continues across the state,” said U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).