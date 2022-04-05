BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – In Byram, storm damage was reported in several areas on Tuesday, April 5.

The storms caused damage on Gary Road. Downed trees and powerlines blocked part of Gary Road, but crews were able to clear the area.

Crews were working to restore power to more than 1,000 homes and businesses Tuesday morning. There were also report of flash flooding near the Reserve of Byram Apartments off of Terry Road.

According to Entergy Mississippi’s website, the power is expected to be fully restored by 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Call Center is open for those citizens needing resources following the severe weather on April 5. The Call Center is open for business starting April 5, 2022 and will close at 5:30 P.M. Friday, April 8, 2022.

If resources are needed call 1-800-445-6362.

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday April 5: Open – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

MEMA encourages neighbors who’ve sustained damage to do the following after a severe weather event: