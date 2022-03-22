JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following the severe storm on Tuesday, March 22, people in the area began to clean in Edwards. During the storm, one family hunkered down in their storm shelter.

“We’ve been watching the weather, and so it’s going to be bad, and the tornado siren also got my son Mason will get in the storm shelter along with our dog. Stay there. About 45 minutes, came out,” said Marty Greene, who lives in Edwards. “I don’t see anybody hurt right around here anyway, so we’re just thankful to be here.”

Greene also said he’s glad he and his family were safe during the storm.