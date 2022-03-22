EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Town of Edwards received damage from the severe weather on Tuesday, March 22.

The storms impact hitting the town of Edwards on Tuesday. Residents bunkering down after down power lines coupled with toppled trees, and strong winds made its way through the area.

“I mean you could just hear woo, woo…”

Resident T.O. Richardson took shelter in an area on his property.

Earlier in the day, others who live in Edwards describing the extent of the damage.

“Tree down in front yard. tree down in backyard got shingles off the house.”

Forecasters said a tornado likely came through the area of Edwards.

“I just pulled off a whole new fence here. I imagine about 40-50 inches wide.”

Ratliff Chapel Church was damaged by the storm and less than a mile from Mount Moriah Road this trampoline, was lifted up and stacked next to this tree.

“I’ve never seen a tornado before in my life.”