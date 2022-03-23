EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Edwards are working to cleanup the damage from Tuesday’s severe weather.

Some homes were damaged, and homeowners said they don’t know where to start. Mayor LeKentric Caston said the town is thankful there were no injuries or deaths.

“Entergy has been out trying to restore power back to the community, hopefully to be restored by the end of the night,” Caston said. “Also, we had American Red Cross out this morning feeding people for breakfast.”

People who are helping remove damage from the down said it could take about two months to clear the fallen trees.