ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – While taking in the scope of damage in Rolling Fork, the town took on widespread destruction in every direction with almost the entire town affected.

Rolling Fork is the county seat of a Sharkey County where around 1,800 people live. Many of those people now don’t have a place to call home. Brick homes were leveled, 18-wheelers were rolled and bark was stripped from trees.

The few trees standing have no leaves. Businesses have been reduced to unrecognizable piles of rubble. The town may recover, but it will never be the same. People said they’ve lost their jobs and homes and don’t know what to do next.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported an EF4 tornado hit Rolling Fork with winds more than 166 mph. The tornado was 3/4 mile wide and moved through this town after dark. Twenty-one people died from the tornadoes in Mississippi Friday night, and more than half of them were in Rolling Fork.