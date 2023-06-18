JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians remain without power on Sunday after severe storms moved through the state.

Leaders with Entergy Mississippi said more than 138,000 customers have had their power restored since Friday’s severe weather.

Haley Fisackerly, president and CEO of Entergy Mississippi, said there are 180 broken poles and 38 miles of wire down.

“Our employees are actually in day eight of this. We know the recent events on Friday have gotten people’s attention, but I would remind everybody that we have been in this mode for quite some time, and we are seeing outages that we have not seen since Hurricane Katrina. The impact of this, this has been like a constant barrage of storms quite as to many out one tornadoes hit hitting many different communities throughout our area, throughout the state,” said Fisackerly.

Vice president of operations for Entergy said power near commercial areas on Interstate 55 in North Jackson should be on Sunday going into Monday. The large number of power outages in South Jackson is expected to restored on Tuesday going into Wednesday.

Neighbors said they’re still shocked at the damage that was left after the storm.

“It was shocking. It seems like there wasn’t that much blowing, but, you know, it was. Even this morning, it was big rain this morning, and they said one is supposed to come this evening. So, you know, people still have a lot of damage and need a lot of help,” said Terry Dean, who lives in Jackson.

Entergy Mississippi leaders said they’ve assembled more than 2,000 workers from six different states to assist in repairing the damage from recent storms.

“We are announcing a $20,000 gift to the Red Cross to help with cooling centers in our area. And to help with those efforts, though, we understand these are difficult times and conditions,” said Fisackerly.

Entergy Mississippi officials said they will continue to update their social media pages regarding the power outages.