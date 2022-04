JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 3,000 Entergy customers were impacted by Tuesday’s overnight storm.

Entergy spokesperson Mara Hartmann said preparation for Wednesday’s storm has already begun.

“Our linemen and crewsmen are on standby. We are just waiting to see what happens and they’ll spring into action to restore any outages we may have,” said Hartmann.

Entergy crews are still working to get power restored.