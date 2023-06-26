JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi crews are working to restore power to more than 25,000 customers after Sunday night’s severe storms.

The latest storms comes after crews completed restoration for thousands of customers after a series of storms last week. According to Entergy officials, a large portion of their service territory, including the Delta and Central Mississippi, sustained significant damage Sunday night.

Entergy Mississippi restored power to the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport Monday morning after a tall tree fell from outside the right of way onto a main circuit serving the airport.

As of 11:30 a.m., Entergy Mississippi has already restored power to more than 10,000 customers. Most of the impacted customers impacted are in the Jackson, Rankin, Clinton, Madison and Vicksburg areas.

With temperatures expected to reach a dangerous level this week in the region, Entergy Mississippi officials said customers should keep the following tips in mind:

Drink fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Wear loose, lightweight clothing and a hat.

Wear sunscreen; sunburn affects the body’s ability to cool itself.

Replace salt lost from sweating by drinking fruit juice or sports drinks.

Air conditioning is the best way to cool off; if you are using a generator, do so safely.

Avoid spending time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.