JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi leaders are encouraging neighbors to prepare for spring severe weather.
The company offered the following safety tips:
- Make a plan. Your family should always know what to do and where to go if disaster strikes. Be sure to discuss important phone numbers, designated out-of-town contacts and the possibilities of staying home or evacuating. Additionally, you should be aware of the emergency plans at work, and if applicable, your children’s school or elderly family members’ residences if they do not live with you. If your household depends on life-support or other medical equipment, it’s important to be prepared for unplanned, extended outages. You can discuss the need for such a plan with your physician.
- Create a kit. When severe weather hits, there is a chance that you and your family may have to survive on your own. Experts agree it’s a good idea to have items such as non-perishable food, plenty of water, flashlights, a first aid kit with extra batteries and a portable phone charger on hand and easy to access in case of storms.
- Keep up with weather updates. Install a smart phone app that will alert you when severe weather is in the area or sign up for emergency alerts on your smartphone. A weather radio with a loud alarm can also help wake you when severe weather threatens overnight.
- Download free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.
- Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.
- Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages page.
- Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).