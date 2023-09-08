JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Survivors of the tornadoes that impacted the Mississippi Delta in March can receive free legal help from Entergy employees.

The trained employee volunteers are available to help homeowners and renters in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties file Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) appeals.

Entergy has partnered with SBP, a national disaster recovery organization, to train more than 150 employees on the FEMA appeal process.

SBP’s FEMA Appeals Program helps disaster survivors access more funding to fulfill their immediate and long-term recovery needs. The assistance is provided through one-on-one phone or video consultations.

Survivors are eligible to file an appeal if they:

Applied for FEMA assistance and received an initial award or response letter.

Were denied an SBA loan, are still awaiting a response from SBA, or were not requested by FEMA to apply for a loan.

Did not have homeowners/flood insurance, or the coverage was less than $36,000.

Owned and occupied their home at the time of the disaster. Renters can qualify for appeals.

“We know that seeking assistance from governmental agencies after a disaster can sometimes be a frustrating and confusing process. This effort is just one way we’re showing our extended commitment to our customers after the storm,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “We’re humbled by Rolling Fork’s resilience, and grateful to our employee volunteers and SBP for helping the community receive this vital assistance.”

Customers can sign up to receive assistance by calling 800-276-9511.