JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) has declared October 17-22, 2022, Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi.

“When it comes to a severe storm, preparation could be the difference between life and death,” said Reeves. I encourage you to dedicate time this week to learn how to better prepare your family in order to keep them safe.”

Seventy-six tornadoes touched down in Mississippi in 2021. Mississippi usually sees significant storms during this secondary severe weather season from November through December.

“Mississippi can see multiple types of extreme weather during the fall and winter months. We urge residents to prepare for the upcoming secondary severe weather season. Prepare by checking insurance policies, building a disaster supply kit, and reviewing emergency plans with your family,” said Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

To promote severe weather preparedness, MEMA is partnering with the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to highlight different types of hazards and ways to prepare ahead of the upcoming secondary severe weather season.

Here is the list of this year’s featured topics:

Monday, October 17 Warning Reception Methods

Tuesday, October 18 Severe Thunderstorms

Wednesday, October 19 Tornado Safety – A statewide tornado drill will be conducted at 9:15 a.m. weather pending

Thursday, October 20 Flash Flooding

Friday, October 21 Snow and Ice

Saturday, October 22 Mobile Home Safety

Each day of the week, MEMA will share messaging on these topics on their Facebook and Twitter pages.