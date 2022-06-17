JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Jackson said lightning hit a tree on Thursday, June 16, and caused it to fall on powerlines.

They said every time it rains in their area, the lights go out in the neighborhood.

“Wires have been hanging on cars. My family member who lives across the street is handicapped, and they had to sleep in their car to avoid the heat. Some people cant afford to go other places when this takes place. The lightning came through my daughter’s window, and our food is starting to spoil,” explained Zalorie Smith, a Jackson neighbor.

Neighbors said the fallen tree knocked out the power to the area. It also blocked a roadway.

Crews responded to the area on Thursday night, but neighbors said they were told nothing could be done until Friday morning.

Power has since been restored to the area.