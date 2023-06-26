JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Severe weather damage has been reported across Jones County after severe storms moved through the county early Monday morning.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said a tree fell on a mobile home around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, June 26. The incident happened on Old Highway 15 South in the Johnson community.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered two people trapped inside the home. One person was self-extricating when firefighters arrived at the scene. The other person was able to safely exit.

After extricating the trapped individual, firefighters assisted the medical care team. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Jones County deputies said they responded to multiple reports of trees and power lines down. The debris blocked roadways overnight.