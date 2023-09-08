JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Mississippi’s request for additional counties to receive public assistance following June’s severe storms.

With the additional counties, a total of 28 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians are now eligible to apply for federal public assistance.

After further assessments, the following twelve counties can apply for public assistance for FEMA Disaster 4727: Adams, Amite, Attala, Franklin, Greene, Holmes, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jones, Perry, Warren, and Yazoo.

The purpose of the Public Assistance (PA) Grant Program is to support municipalities and counties recovering from major disasters. This assistance is not for homeowners or business owners.