JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Six months after the June 14-29 severe storms and tornadoes in Mississippi, federal support will assist homeowners, renters, businesses and local governments with recovery.

More than $6 million in federal support was approved by FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). In addition, FEMA is working in the affected communities to provide Public Assistance grants to local governments.

As of December 11, more than $3 million in FEMA grants have been approved for renters and homeowners in Jackson and Jasper counties.

More than $2.5 million in Housing Assistance that helps pay for uninsured home repairs, home replacement and rental assistance for short-term lodging

More than $433,000 in Other Needs Assistance grants to help pay for uninsured personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs

FEMA’s Call Out/Enhanced Applicant Services team identified and contacted survivors who were challenged by the application and appeals process. Team members completed more than 900 interviews with applicants, resulting in grants that they might not have gotten otherwise.

Disaster Loans from the SBA

As of December 10, the SBA has approved more than $3.8 million in long-term, low-interest disaster loans for homeowners and businesses. These flexible loans can help supplement insurance settlements and FEMA grants.

More than $3.4 million in home loans

More than $367,000 in business loans

Public Assistance

As of December 11, more than $690,000 has been approved for six projects, with more than $1.7 million for nine projects pending approval.

Twenty-nine counties and one tribal nation were approved for Public Assistance:

Adams

Amite

Attala

Claiborne

Copiah

Covington

Franklin

Greene

Holmes

Humphreys

Itawamba

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Jones

Lawrence

Leake

Madison

Mississippi Choctaw Indian Reservation

Neshoba

Newton

Perry

Rankin

Scott

Simpson

Smith

Warren

Wayne

Yazoo