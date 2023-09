JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Mississippi’s request for Madison County to receive public assistance following the June tornadoes and severe weather.

The addition of Madison County makes 29 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians now eligible to apply for federal public assistance for FEMA Disaster 4727.

Here’s a complete list of counties approved by FEMA for public assistance: Adams, Amite, Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Greene, Holmes, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lawrence, Leake, Madison, Neshoba, Newton, Perry, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Warren, Wayne, and Yazoo and Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.