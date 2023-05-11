SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said deadlines are approaching for assistance from the March 24 tornadoes.

Officials said May 25, 2023, is the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance. Storm victims can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.

MEMA also announced an update to Disaster Recovery Center operating hours. Starting Monday, May 15, the new hours will be as follows:

Monday through Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday – 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday – Closed

Disaster Recovery Center Locations:

Humphreys County : Humphreys County Library, 105 Hayden Street, Belzoni, MS 39038

: Humphreys County Library, 105 Hayden Street, Belzoni, MS 39038 Monroe County : Justice Court Building, 1619 Highway 25, Amory, MS 38821

: Justice Court Building, 1619 Highway 25, Amory, MS 38821 Montgomery County: Montgomery County Coliseum, 200 Recreation Dr., Winona, MS 38967

Montgomery County Coliseum, 200 Recreation Dr., Winona, MS 38967 Panola County : MS State University Extension Center, 245 Eureka St., Suite C, Batesville, MS 38606

: MS State University Extension Center, 245 Eureka St., Suite C, Batesville, MS 38606 Sharkey County: Heritage Manor, 431 West Race Street, Rolling Fork, MS 39159