SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Mobile Application Centers are now open to serve those affected by the devastating tornadoes that hit Mississippi on March 24.

The centers are at the following locations:

Carroll County J.Z. George High School 900 George Street Carrolton, MS, 38947 (Closed Sunday, April 2nd) Humphreys County Humphreys County Library 105 Hayden Street Belzoni, MS 39038 Sharkey County Heritage Manor 431 West Race Street Rolling Fork, MS 39159 Monroe County The Old Amory National Guard Building 101 South 9th Street, Amory, MS 38821



Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties can now register for FEMA Individual Assistance by going online to disasterassistance.gov or calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), disaster number DR- 4697.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are also going door-to-door to assist residents with their FEMA applications.

MEMA also released the following preliminary damage reports from the affected counties:

Bolivar – 9 homes

Carroll – 24 homes

Humphreys – 49 homes

Itawamba – 1 home

Lafayette – 2 homes

Lee – 10 homes

Monroe – 1,476 homes

Montgomery – 49 homes

Grenada – 1 home

Prentiss – 1 home

Panola – 31 homes

Sharkey – 255 homes

Pontotoc – 1 home

MEMA encourages residents to report their damage using MEMA’s Self-Report Tool.

Community Services:

Hot Showers and Restrooms are open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Drop-off Laundry Services are available (Drop off between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to pick up the next day) at the following locations: South Delta High School, located at 303 Parkway Street in Rolling Fork The Train Track on Martin Luther King Street in Rolling Fork Deer Creek Baptist Church on 4th and Joor Avenue in Rolling Fork



Shelter Locations:

South Delta Middle School, 86 Middle School Road, Anguilla, MS

The Old Amory National Guard Building: 101 South 9th Street, Amory

Silver City First Baptist, 257 Main Street, Silver City 39166

Clinic Locations open in Rolling Fork:

Complete Care, 25 S 4 th Street, Rolling Fork MS 39159

Street, Rolling Fork MS 39159 Sharkey Issaquena Medical Clinic, 283 Race Street, Rolling Fork, MS 39159

Pain Treatments Center of America and Family Medicine, 29 S 4th Street, Rolling Fork, MS.

Atmos Energy crews continue to survey and assess the natural gas system in the Rolling Fork area. Natural gas service is currently shut off to the affected areas of Rolling Fork. Atmos Energy will notify residents once it becomes safe to restore services.

Donations:

Location Address Point of Contact Hours of Operation Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency 106 East Street Silver City, MS Tamekia Jones 662-836-8347 8:00a- 6:00p Mississippi Fairgrounds (Last day in operation) 1207 Mississippi Street Jackson, MS 39202 MHP Troop C 601-420-6342 9:00a-3:00p MHP Patrol Troop K (Last day in operation) 16741 Highway 67, Biloxi, MS 228-534-8619 9a-3p (March 28 -March 30) MHP Patrol Troop F (Last day in operation) 1103 Bratton Road, New Albany, MS 662-534-8619 9a-3p (March 28 -March 30) Old Amory Garment 902 Main Street South Amory, MS Patty Parker 662-257-2474 8:00a – 6:30p Amory Regional Museum 801 3rd Street South Amory, MS Wayne Knox 662-315-1849, 662-256-276 9:00a- 6:30p Carroll-County-Old Vaiden High School Gym 504 Mulberry Vaiden, MS 39176 Stella Bell 662- 897-0511 10:00a – 4:00p

Needed Items:

Non-perishable food

Can openers

Sunblock

Baby wipes

Cleaning supplies

Paper products: toilet paper, tissues, plates

Plastic cutlery

Storage Bins

Gatorade

Sports drinks

Hygiene products

Women’s hygiene products

Do NOT need clothing donations

Monetary Donations can be made to the American Red Cross or Salvation Army.