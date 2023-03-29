JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of the 21 Mississippians who died during the tornadoes on Friday, March 24.

“I am directing that flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds until sunset Friday, March 31, in honor of the 21 Mississippians who tragically lost their lives due to the devastating tornadoes as well as the victims of the school shooting in Tennessee,” said Reeves.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reported the National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed seven tornadoes touched down in Mississippi.

One EF-4 tornado (Rolling Fork/Silver City tornado)

Two EF-3 tornadoes (Carroll/Montgomery County tornado and Monroe County tornado)

Four EF-1 tornadoes impacted the state.

Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties can register for FEMA Individual Assistance by going online to disasterassistance.gov or calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), disaster number DR-4697.

MEMA is encouraging residents who can to report their damage using MEMA’s Self-Report Tool.