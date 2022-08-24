SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Emergency for parts of Central Mississippi.

The emergency was issued for Hinds, Rankin, and Scott counties on Wednesday, August 24.

Leaders with the NWS said life-threatening flash flooding is likely ongoing or will occur soon.

There have been multiple reports of flooding in the Jackson-metro area. In Scott County, water was reported over Interstate 20 near the Morton exit, as well as widespread flooding on William Street.

All schools in the Smith County School District will be closed on Thursday, August 25 due to dangerous road conditions and road closures due to flooding. School will resume Friday, August 26, 2022.

In Jackson, leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced Jim Hill High School will dismiss school early on Wednesday due to the flash flooding.

School dismissal will begin at 12:15 p.m. for car drivers and 12:45 p.m. for bus riders. Parents are being notified and asked to contact the school directly at 601-960-5354 if they have any challenges.

All JPS afterschool and extracurricular activities have been cancelled for Wednesday.

In Brandon, leaders said Highway 80 at Crossgates Lake is impassable. Brandon police and firefighters are working to assist stranded drivers.

Sandbags are being distributed in Richland at the City Barn on West Harper. Flooding was reported in Richland on Lowe Circle from the Southwind subdivision to Linda Jo Drive, Prewitt Circle, Eastside Park and Richland Circle and Ted Circle.