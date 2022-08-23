JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Flooding can occur anywhere. Knowing that water and electricity should not mix is very important to know to stay safe. According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International, electrical hazards may linger after flood waters recede, and it is important to take precautions before, during and after flooding takes place.

Know the danger

On average, more deaths occur due to flooding each year than form any other severe weather related hazard.

In the past 5 years all 50 states have experienced floods or flash floods.

A car can easily be carried away by just two feet of floodwater. Nearly half of all flood fatalities occur in vehicles.

An area’s risk of flood can change over time due to new construction, changes in levee classification, or other environmental factors.

Reduce the Risk