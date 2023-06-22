JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With power out for thousands of Jackson residents this past week, food loss was a challenge for many people.

Food pantries across the metro stepped up to help, even as power has been restored to most of the city.

According to Entergy Mississippi, more than 1,400 customers in Hinds County remain without power. This is substantially less than the tens of thousands of outages earlier in the week.

One local food pantry operator said these power problems have stretched his supplies thin.

“We had to serve several families last night that had lost everything, and they came by the church for a Bible study, and we served them on last evening. I get approximately six to ten calls a day for food, and we try to meet every need that is out there. Sometimes it depletes us. I worry a lot that I’m not going to have enough to put food in the mouths of those young kids, and that troubles me,” said Bishop Larry Arnold, Sr., CEO of The Lord’s Food Pantry.

You can donate to the organization on its website.