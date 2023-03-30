SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Proctor & Gamble (P&G) Tide Loads of Hope and Matthew 25 announced they are helping Rolling Fork residents who were affected by the EF4 tornado on March 24.

The organizations will offer storm victims and first responders P&G products and Tide Loads of Hope laundry services through their mobile laundry vehicle.

Ben Williams, director of Disaster Relief at Matthew 25, said the team has been at Rolling Fork for five days now to help those who are in need.

“Anytime our team gets into a situation like this, it’s very devastating for us,” said Williams. “We go to help to not just provide services but as well as hope during this time.”

Williams said they will continue to assist even after the recovery process.

“This could take months or even years, but we are committed to help as long as possible,” said Williams.

Services from P&G began on Tuesday, March 28. The team collected laundry from each of the affected areas.

The P&G team also will be distributing personal care kits and cleaning supplies. The location of their services is 86 Middle School Road in Anguilla. They will be available from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.