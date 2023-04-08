PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Disaster Legal Services (DLS) is offering free legal assistance to low-income Mississippi tornado victims.

FEMA officials said DLS may be able to help those who can’t afford an attorney for disaster-related needs.

DLS can help with the following issues:

Insurance claims for medical bills, loss of property and loss of life.

New wills, powers of attorney and other legal papers lost during the disaster.

Home repair contracts and contractors.

Problems with landlords.

Proof of home ownership.

FEMA appeals.

A toll-free legal aid hotline accepts calls 24-hours a day at (877)-691-6185. Callers should identify what storm-related issue they need legal assistance with and the county where their storm-damaged property is located.

Homeowners and renters whose primary residence is in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola or Sharkey counties are eligible for this free service.

The service is a partnership between The Mississippi Bar, The Mississippi Bar Young Lawyers Division, the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

DLS attorneys are not FEMA employees. The services they provide are confidential and they do not share information with FEMA.