LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – When severe storms moved through Mississippi on Thursday, a mobile home was destroyed in Lincoln County.

The home was located on Mound Road. Authorities said no one was injured when the home was damaged.

(Courtesy: Lincoln County Emergency Services)

They said the roof of another home on Mount Road was also blown away. Another mobile home on Bahalia Road was also damaged.

A tornado warning was not issued for this area on Thursday.