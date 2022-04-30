EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – A small Mississippi town is still hurting after a tornado left their homes ravaged weeks ago.

Local organizations came together to help Edwards neighbors who are still picking up the pieces left by the destruction of severe weather.

Alternative Ministries, Patty Peck Honda, Tougaloo College and New Hope Church hosted a drive-thru giveaway in Edwards Town Square.

Homeowners picked up toiletries, water and canned goods. Volunteers said it’s their responsibility to help communities in need, with some volunteers coming from as far as Forrest.

“We know a lot of families out here were hit by the tornado about three weeks ago. We found out there’s a lot of people in need. So, you know, Grace tells us all the time. The greatest among you are those who serve. That’s what we’re doing here,” said Alternative Ministries members.

“Still recovering. The house is still recovering. This has been helping a lot with stuff, where I don’t have money to go buy, they have it and I utilize it,” said one Edwards neighbor.

According to Edwards homeowners, it’s been the community support that’s been helping them the most to get through this difficult time.