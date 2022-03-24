EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – After Tuesday’s tornado damaged homes and businesses in Edwards, Hinds County Judge Tabitha Britton Porter wanted to step in to help those in need.

“It makes me feel good. God blessed me, so I believe in blessing and giving back to others, so it made me feel really good and special to be able to give to the citizens of Edwards,” said Porter.

Porter and other volunteers helped distribute food, water and other essential items on Thursday.

“It makes me feel really good, and the citizens of Edwards are really responding to this, and they really thankful for the food this morning,” said Kerry Taylor, a volunteer.

Leaders of the town said they hope power will be restored soon.