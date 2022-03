HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for about 1,188 Holmes County neighbors who receive their drinking water from the Town of Goodman.

Water system officials said the notice is due to a system-wide loss of pressure from line breaks caused by the storm.

Those affected are asked to boil all water vigorously for one minute before it’s consumed. Water system officials will be notified when tests show the water is safe to drink.