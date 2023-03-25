JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves issued a State of Emergency in all counties affected by the severe storms that swept across Mississippi on Friday, March 24.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reported at least 23 people were killed during Friday night’s tornadoes. The fatalities were reported in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties.

According to the agency, dozens of people are injured, and four people were reported missing as of 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

“I’m devastated by the destruction and loss of life that these storms have caused. The state of Mississippi will continue doing everything we can to marshal every resource available to support our fellow Mississippians who are in need. The state will be there to help them rebuild. We’re not going anywhere and we’re in it for the long haul. Please join me in praying for the family and friends of those who lost loved ones in this trying time,” said Reeves (R-Miss.).

Reeves directed all state agencies to discharge their emergency responsibilities as deemed necessary and set forth in Mississippi’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.

MEMA officials announced the location of shelters that were opened for those who have been affected by tornadoes.