JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves requested an expedited Major Disaster Declaration for counties impacted by the deadly tornadoes and storms that swept through the state on Friday, March 24.

“The scale of the damage and loss is evident everywhere affected today. From homes, to businesses, and even entire communities. Respond, recover, rebuild together. That is the mission,” said Reeves.

Reeves is requesting individual assistance and debris removal for Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey counties.

The Mississippi congressional delegation shared their support for Reeves’ request for a federal disaster declaration after a deadly storm tore across the state.

“In the wake of recent extreme weather that brought severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to the State of Mississippi, we request your full consideration of Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’s request for a federal disaster declaration,” the lawmakers wrote.

Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reported the death toll has risen to 25 from Friday night’s tornadoes. Dozens of others are injured.