JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) traveled to Jasper County, where an EF-3 tornado hit earlier this week.

The governor got a first-hand look at the damage in Louin. He said the state will help the community bounce back, even though resources are stretched thin due to storm damage in other areas.

There have been dozens of tornadoes in Mississippi in 2023. There were 11 confirmed this past week.

In Jasper County, one person was killed and nearly two dozen were injured. At least 72 homes were damaged.

Reeves met with storm victims and toured the devastation. He called the damage “heartbreaking” and said the town will need more resources to rebuild.

“Louin is a small community, but every one of these people here that live here in this community have worth. They have value. Their children of God, and we’re going to be here to help and look. It’s challenging, and our resources as a state are going to be stretched thin. I’m sure that they are, because they always are. We are committed to making sure we get the job done for the people of Louin. The people of Jackson County and whatever storm comes to us in the future, we will be there for our people because that’s what we do,” the governor said.

Reeves said he will tour the tornado damage in Jackson County on Thursday.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working to finalize all of the damage assessments from the storms.