NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After a severe storm on June 14 dropped hail on Noxubee County, row-crop farmland suffered up to 50% yield loss.

Row-crop specialists with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service met with affected growers at MSU Extension’s Noxubee County facility the morning after the severe storm to help them assess their next steps.

Of the state’s three primary row crops, corn likely faced the most losses due to the later stage of its development when the storm hit. Reports of hail and wind damage were also recorded on some cotton and soybean operations, but plant recovery or ample time for replanting are more likely for those crops because they had not been growing as long as corn.

“All the corn leaves were emerged, and when a storm defoliates all those leaves right before sensitive reproductive stages, it can cause heavy yield losses,” said Erick Larson, MSU Extension corn specialist. “When your corn is already developed fully and this happens, there’s not much you can do to salvage the crop. You’re stuck with the damage you have.”

MSU Extension cotton specialist Brian Pieralisi said his field observations varied from significant damage to total loss in some Noxubee County spots.

MSU Extension soybean specialist Trent Irby said most damage to that crop was limited to hail. While some of the affected fields had younger soybeans, others had already reached a more mature stage of growth.

Depending on the level of damage, some soybean fields may require replanting. In others, plants will likely survive but have delayed maturity.

Noxubee is regularly a top-10 producing county in Mississippi for all three of the major row crops.