COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Mississippi early Sunday morning.

A WJTV 12 News viewer sent us a picture of the hail that fell in Gallman, which is located in Copiah County. The hail was about the size of a golf ball.

There have been reports of hail damage to vehicles and homes in the county.

Severe storms cause damage in Copiah County on June 18, 2023. (WJTV)

Hail fell in Gallman on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Courtesy: Susan McNeill)

Storm damage on Experiment Station Road at U.S. 51 in Copiah County on June 18, 2023 (WJTV)

Hail causes a damage to a home off of U.S. 51 in Gallman on June 18, 2023 (WJTV)

The storm also caused trees and power lines to fall in Copiah County. A WJTV 12 News team saw a tree that fell on top of a power line.