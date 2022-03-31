HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg neighbors can self-report damage from the severe weather on Wednesday, March 30.

Forrest County Emergency Management officials will be performing damage assessments on Thursday, March 31. Neighbors are encouraged to assist by self-reporting damage.

Only primary residences should be reported. Click here to complete the damage report.

For information on resources, neighbors can also contact the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) call center at 1-800-445-6362.