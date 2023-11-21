COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Residents in Hazlehurst saw the extent of Monday night’s severe weather once the sun came up on Tuesday.

Copiah County was one of the hardest hit areas. There are uprooted trees and broken branches in yards, which have damaged power lines in the area.

Four homes were damaged in Copiah County, one home was damaged in Lincoln County, and four homes were damaged in Smith County. A fire was also reported at the Georgia-Pacific plant, and the cause is under investigation.

One Hazlehurst homeowner said the storm happened fast.

“The lights went out fast, and I went to get a candle. I got the kettle, and I heard a big bang, and tree came through the kitchen. Well, just a small, small part of it. And we had a lot of water damage, mostly more so than the damage inside from the tree falling,” said Tim Faust, who lives in Hazlehurst.

Built in 1957, one of the oldest homes in Hazlehurst experienced damage from the storms.

“I heard a big crash, and I heard stuff flying out of the top of the roof. So, I realized the tree had fallen and took out the one chimney on the one side, those bricks flying across them there,” said John Easterbrook, who lives in Hazlehurst.

Many in the area said they’re grateful to be alive.

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) said no injuries have been reported in the state and about 4,500 customers are without power.

Reeves said damage assessments are underway, and crews are working to restore power.