NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) announced Highway 489 in Newton County near Marrow Road will be closed until further notice.

The highway was completely washed away due to flooding on Wednesday, August 24.

Pictures from MHP showed a truck fell off the highway due to the damage. There’s no word on any injuries.

Courtesy: MHP Meridian

Courtesy: MHP Meridian

Courtesy: MHP Meridian

Courtesy: MHP Meridian

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route until further notice.